Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Upped By $373,928 Its Target (TGT) Stake; TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $100’s average target is 7.90% above currents $92.68 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 23. See TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Cross Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Target Corporation (TGT) stake by 7.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 4,348 shares as Target Corporation (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 63,573 shares with $5.51 million value, up from 59,225 last quarter. Target Corporation now has $54.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $105.98. About 3.24 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons The Target Run Isn’t Done – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $113.22’s average target is 6.83% above currents $105.98 stock price. Target had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 22. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $10000 target.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 719,304 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley hits TEL sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 14.66 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 26,532 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp. Van Eck Assoc owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 552 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16.81 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd invested in 8,366 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv owns 50,383 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,100 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has 14,566 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc reported 236 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 16,959 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma holds 21,290 shares. 159,522 were accumulated by Guyasuta Inv. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 3,901 shares. Natl Asset has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,838 shares.