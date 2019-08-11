Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed The Gorman (GRC) Position as Share Price Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose While Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered by $384,572 Its Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 23,788 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc analyzed 2,434 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 56,616 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 59,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $119.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year's $2.03 per share. HON's profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares to 7,280 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES).

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Are Analysts Saying About Arconic Inc.'s (NYSE:ARNC) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com and their article: "Gorman-Rupp Announces New Chairman, Independent Director and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire" published on April 26, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.