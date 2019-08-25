Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Position by $902,486 as Valuation Declined; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Increased Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 156,933 shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 280 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 337 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 31,119 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,185 shares. Broderick Brian C, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,204 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 998,782 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,406 shares in its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Markel reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Bailard Inc has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 650 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1,917 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 143 shares. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 7,959 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Legal General Grp Inc Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,173 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.13% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 984 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 25,177 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 4,100 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank has 5,410 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 16,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 21.05 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSA Safety to add Sierra Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armada Hoffler Properties Announces New $80 Million Mixed-Use Project in Atlanta MSA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.