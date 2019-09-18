Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Waste Management (WM) by $2.42 Million; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Upped Its Stake in At&T Com (T) as Valuation Rose

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 13,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 131,354 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 117,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 15.94 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 21,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 56,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $113.57. About 343,583 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T hires Goldman for its Elliott defense – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks for Any Investor – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 89,534 shares stake. Beaumont Prtn Lc holds 17,696 shares. Epoch Invest Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 6.63M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company owns 0.36% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.00 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 123,587 shares. Finemark Bankshares Tru stated it has 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 127,738 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 226,292 shares. Biondo Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harvest Management owns 17,402 shares. Sather Fin Gp Inc owns 34,056 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 3,714 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 377,484 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt holds 18,357 shares.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,316 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Park Oh reported 0.05% stake. Blair William And Communication Il accumulated 0.02% or 27,249 shares. Homrich And Berg has 9,185 shares. 2.17 million were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Beck Capital Management Limited Liability reported 3,240 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 52,938 are owned by Fil. Axa, France-based fund reported 527,198 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Co reported 2,045 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cutter Com Brokerage Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Covington Management stated it has 0.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Charter Tru Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.31% or 1.10M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 4,351 shares stake. Boyar Asset Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86 million for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Operations Inc. (NYSE:SIX) by 8,854 shares to 129,172 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).