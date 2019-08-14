Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed By $795,399 Its The Gorman (GRC) Holding; Costamare (CMRE) Shorts Increased By 16.93%

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) had an increase of 16.93% in short interest. CMRE’s SI was 1.85 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.93% from 1.58M shares previously. With 276,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)’s short sellers to cover CMRE’s short positions. The SI to Costamare Inc’s float is 3.82%. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 193,968 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased The Gorman (GRC) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as The Gorman (GRC)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 87,211 shares with $2.96 million value, down from 111,314 last quarter. The Gorman now has $787.14 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 22,942 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $595.41 million. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit , including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. It has a 19.92 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advisors reported 0.28% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 90,050 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp reported 145,249 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 145,227 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp holds 14,321 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Mirae Asset Global Investments, a Korea-based fund reported 10,653 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 25,994 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 4,136 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited holds 15,304 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 27,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 7,300 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,927 shares to 51,394 valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) stake by 9,820 shares and now owns 66,590 shares. Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) was raised too.