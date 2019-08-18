Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Position by $902,486 as Share Value Declined; As Neenah (NP) Stock Price Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 26,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 129,647 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 155,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.06. About 110,816 shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 85,009 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69 million for 21.62 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Llc reported 2,450 shares stake. Comerica Bancorp reported 64,789 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 1,974 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 67,600 shares. 12,878 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Incorporated. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 22,716 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0.08% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Sei Commerce invested in 0% or 516 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 56 shares. Morgan Dempsey Limited Co invested in 27,232 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc stated it has 3,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,843 are held by Stifel.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MSA Safety (MSA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSA Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 141 shares. 10,514 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Ameriprise Inc owns 114,308 shares. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Legal & General Group Pcl stated it has 43,292 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt owns 4,870 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc reported 145,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 104 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Associated Banc stated it has 4,201 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Int Gp invested in 0% or 12,624 shares. 3,405 were accumulated by Naples Limited Liability. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 55,621 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 149,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).