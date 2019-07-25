Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Its Badger Meter (BMI) Stake; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Cut By $5.97 Million Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 46.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 55,800 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 15.55%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 64,500 shares with $6.95M value, down from 120,300 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $10.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $123.17. About 377,054 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) stake by 33.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as Badger Meter Inc. (BMI)’s stock declined 10.99%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 11,358 shares with $632,000 value, down from 17,153 last quarter. Badger Meter Inc. now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 73,679 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Co stated it has 1,255 shares. 59,780 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Com Lc. Bridges Investment invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Dubuque Retail Bank & Company has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 1,300 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd has 0.08% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Lord Abbett & Com Lc owns 152,717 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Laurion Mngmt LP owns 10,882 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American International holds 0% or 21,649 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 532,639 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 21,297 shares to 144,747 valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) stake by 10,343 shares and now owns 107,598 shares. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $936,466 activity. JOHNSON RICHARD E also sold $346,276 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares. $590,190 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) was sold by MEEUSEN RICHARD A on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity. The insider Michelle McKenna sold $206,884.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.84 million shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Verition Fund Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,494 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 3,600 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 4,305 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,219 shares. Cibc World stated it has 1,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Scge Limited Partnership holds 449,000 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 44,322 shares. Cambridge Trust has 0.05% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 7,818 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 27,259 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 390,262 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 662,681 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.