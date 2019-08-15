Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted Philip Morris International (PM) Position By $864,160; JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (JARLF) Shorts Lowered By 7.59%

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stake by 17.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 9,820 shares as Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 66,590 shares with $5.89 million value, up from 56,770 last quarter. Philip Morris International Inc. now has $130.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.98. About 928,618 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:JARLF) had a decrease of 7.59% in short interest. JARLF’s SI was 236,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.59% from 255,500 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 139 days are for JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:JARLF)’s short sellers to cover JARLF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 288 shares traded. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JARLF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 14.79% above currents $83.98 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.38% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 47,278 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northstar Asset Management invested in 6,667 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 27,874 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Windward Mgmt Ca reported 125,565 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Becker Incorporated owns 6,987 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs owns 283,527 shares. Moreover, Ghp Inv Advisors Inc has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Central Bancorporation And Trust reported 5,311 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Commercial Bank & has 0.29% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 33,492 shares. New York-based Epoch Investment has invested 0.82% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,676 shares. Iowa Bancorporation holds 0.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 6,559 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.05% or 5,445 shares in its portfolio.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited operates in the engineering and construction, transport services, insurance broking, property investment and development, retailing, restaurants, luxury hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusiness fields in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.11 billion. It provides construction; cargo and ground handling, freighter ramp handling, documentation handling, and crew transportation; engineering, sourcing, and contracting services; and IT services and products, as well as invests in residential properties, and operates and manages air cargo terminals. It has a 6.52 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants; and provides pizza delivery services, as well as designs, engineers, installs, maintains, and modernizes lifts, escalators, and moving walkways.

