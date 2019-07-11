Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Philip Morris International (PM) by $864,160; Capital Management Associates Trimmed Its Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stake by $388,500 as Share Price Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 9,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 3.46 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 487,137 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, up 12.67% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.42 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $262.96M for 10.67 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.44 actual earnings per share reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Were Down 10% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB) CEO Greg Becker on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SVB Financial Group to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial’s Earnings Soar 85% in the Third Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings.