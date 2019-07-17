Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in The Gorman (GRC) by $795,399 as Market Valuation Declined; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $338,410

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 21,760 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 8.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oilfield service companies beginning to raise prices, report says – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baker Hughes: General Electric Overhang Is Too Risky To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital stated it has 78,088 shares. One Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,878 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 7,361 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv holds 0.23% or 187,460 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited has 753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management holds 0.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 29,670 shares. Counselors holds 0.53% or 284,421 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Invest Management Ltd reported 20 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 108,802 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 550,959 shares. Tcw has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.30 million shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 0.07% or 19,049 shares. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 126,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability reported 45,500 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 15,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Lc holds 177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 74,657 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.26M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,384 shares. Heartland Advsrs accumulated 113,229 shares. State Street holds 363,980 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd holds 8,082 shares.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gold Resource Corporation Achieves 2018 Annual Gold and Silver Production Targets – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gorman-Rupp down 6% on Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Produces First Isabella Pearl Gold – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gorman-Rupp Announces New Chairman, Independent Director and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares to 51,394 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).