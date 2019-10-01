Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Decreased By $2.68 Million Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding; Spherix (SPEX) Sellers Increased By 230.66% Their Shorts

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) had an increase of 230.66% in short interest. SPEX’s SI was 115,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 230.66% from 34,900 shares previously. With 61,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s short sellers to cover SPEX’s short positions. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 70,614 shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) has declined 44.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) stake by 99.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)’s stock rose 1.11%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 187 shares with $7,000 value, down from 72,519 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Incorporated now has $5.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 875,346 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company has market cap of $4.05 million. The firm owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. It has a 1.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular.

More notable recent Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spherix Issues Update to Shareholders – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Spherix Issues Update to Shareholders Regarding Planned Dividend Distribution – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spherix Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “University of Maryland, Baltimore Grants Spherix Exclusive Option to License Anthrax Based Ovarian Cancer Drug PrAg-PAS – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “September 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Drugstore Stock Set for Another Leg Lower – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt Inc.: Could This Be An All-In-One Stock? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.