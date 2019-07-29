Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut The Gorman (GRC) Holding By $795,399; Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Holding By $420,475

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) stake by 66.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,025 shares as Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 1,497 shares with $209,000 value, down from 4,522 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Co now has $351.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 4.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased The Gorman (GRC) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as The Gorman (GRC)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 87,211 shares with $2.96M value, down from 111,314 last quarter. The Gorman now has $861.06 million valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 24,968 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,910 shares to 362,486 valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications stake by 6,615 shares and now owns 37,678 shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 28,428 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Llc has 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verity Asset Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,707 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 28.15M were accumulated by Massachusetts Services Com Ma. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 969 shares. The Texas-based Ycg Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burgundy Asset Management Limited stated it has 2.98 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va holds 1.79% or 42,496 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parkwood Ltd Liability Com holds 59,591 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg invested in 0.42% or 57,375 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 7,659 shares. 36,534 were accumulated by Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 1.44M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Citigroup holds 4,254 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,500 shares. 581,494 are held by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. Proshare Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 27,409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zacks Management has 0.04% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 54,768 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated reported 136,000 shares stake. Huntington Bankshares invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 153,615 shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Management invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 17,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% stake.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Gold Resource Corporation Declares July Monthly Dividend – Junior Mining Network” on July 25, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Gold Resource Corporation Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Production and Positioned to Increase 2019 Annual Outlook – Junior Mining Network” published on July 18, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Declares June Monthly Dividend – Junior Mining Network” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Growth – Size Matters … A Lot! – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2016 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Resource Corporation Produces First Isabella Pearl Gold – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity. The insider Morehead Angela M bought $45,323.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 21,297 shares to 144,747 valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) stake by 101,758 shares and now owns 128,249 shares. General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.