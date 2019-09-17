Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Position in Waste Management (WM) by $2.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Increased Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 165,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 157,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.82. About 1.30M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86 million for 24.75 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7,173 shares to 107,684 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Operations Inc. (NYSE:SIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 22,047 shares. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth has invested 0.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.01% or 4,739 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hallmark Cap Management reported 5,299 shares. Moreover, Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,138 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 85,683 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 10,902 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt holds 8,659 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bbt Management Limited Co accumulated 0.24% or 1,775 shares. Profund Advsrs owns 7,675 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Company Na invested in 5,932 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cutter And Brokerage has 2,230 shares. Cap World Invsts invested in 0.04% or 1.37 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 477,472 shares stake.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,743 shares to 101,019 shares, valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,524 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).