Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Valuation Declined; Financial Advantage Decreased Stake in Wal (WMT) as Valuation Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 161,258 shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – From Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart would require e-prescriptions for controlled substances, noting that these prescriptions are proven to be less prone to errors and cannot be altered or copied; 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTERNATIONAL CEO JUDITH MCKENNA SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 13/05/2018 – Mint: Walmart has long-term plans for Flipkart, an IPO isn’t one of them; 06/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart completes due diligence for buying stake in Flipkart: Report; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 26/03/2018 – Massmart ramping up pan-African expansion -chairman; 04/05/2018 – Caught in the Theranos Wreckage: Betsy DeVos, Rupert Murdoch and Walmart’s Waltons; 02/04/2018 – Walmart is looking at buying PillPack, an online pharmacy, for under $1 billion

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), -1.14% tries to bolster its online business – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05B for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hartford Fincl Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northstar Group, a New York-based fund reported 18,674 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Co owns 47,710 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 372,279 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Btr Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 5,203 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 12,693 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Welch Forbes Limited Liability owns 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 122,895 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) stated it has 14,585 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 3,500 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 7,329 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Chevy Chase Tru owns 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 4,289 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc invested in 4,293 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 478 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 64 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 10,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Cardinal Cap Management reported 21,189 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Regions Corp accumulated 594 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 6,999 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 37,319 shares.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.14 million for 31.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares to 144,747 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).