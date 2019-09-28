Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake by $2.68 Million; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $13.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 655,027 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 164.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 94,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 152,080 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.74M, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.56. About 1.48 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nathans Famous Inc (NASDAQ:NATH) by 24,403 shares to 30,647 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Business Partners Unit by 34,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,737 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citizens Northern Corporation has 0.19% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,391 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp stated it has 1,067 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Company owns 18,357 shares. Boltwood Capital Management reported 0.72% stake. Enterprise Fincl Services has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Invesco stated it has 0.06% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il owns 265,803 shares. 170 are owned by Fin Architects. Tcw Grp has 0.08% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Osterweis Mgmt Inc holds 259,880 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited reported 71,951 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.43M shares. Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd stated it has 152,080 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.29% or 131,617 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 645 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Envista prices its IPO at $22 – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can General Electric Stock Move Past Immelt and Welchâ€™s Sins? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Envista Holdings Opens Above IPO Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 67,370 shares to 137,419 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,725 shares, and has risen its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.09 million for 15.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LEG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 99.60 million shares or 1.60% more from 98.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,328 were accumulated by Oxbow Limited Liability Company. Ftb Advsr stated it has 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bennicas And Associates invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 64 shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 59,839 shares. Sei has 30,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 105,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 10,850 shares. Andra Ap owns 95,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa stated it has 569,097 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Advisory owns 3.30 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Regions invested in 24,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Aristocrat Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.