Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) as Stock Price Rose; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding Maintained by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 82,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 484,963 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87 million, up from 402,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 655,027 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Aviva Pcl accumulated 129,552 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 244,430 are owned by Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Foundation Res Management has 4.22% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 825,378 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Fincl Bank Department has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 484,963 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0.1% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 592 shares. Next Gru owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 10,080 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg, a France-based fund reported 31,122 shares. Intll Invsts invested in 4.93 million shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. 12,998 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 31,533 shares to 65,989 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 125,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,859 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $265.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7,173 shares to 107,684 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 3,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).