Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Holding in Waste Management (WM) by $2.42 Million as Market Value Rose; Sprott Has Trimmed Its Pretium Res (PVG) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 21,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 56,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 245,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 928,512 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.67 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 2.51 million shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PVG shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 88.51 million shares or 0.78% more from 87.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 87,369 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 1.30M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 93,134 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 221,200 shares. 251,500 are held by Amer Century Companies. Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 65,352 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1.75M shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 83,862 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). 607,149 are owned by Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp. Corecommodity Management Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 11,349 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company has 30,486 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pretivm Announces Succession Plan for Executive Chairman Toronto Stock Exchange:PVG – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Analyst Raises Target Price of Canadian Miner Given ‘Continued Momentum’ – Stockhouse” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pretium Resources (PVG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pretium Resources reports Brucejack Q3 gold production rose 13% – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pretium: The Sell-Off Is No Surprise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.21M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 15,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 953,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,958 were reported by Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd Llc. Us Bancshares De reported 203,294 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1,800 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 97,364 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 17,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 96 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 19,559 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Financial Advisory Serv stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alberta Invest Management Corp stated it has 23,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 375,626 shares. Susquehanna Llp owns 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 9,989 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Forest Hill Capital Limited Company owns 0.19% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,606 shares.