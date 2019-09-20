Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG) by $2.68 Million; As Copart (CPRT) Market Value Rose, Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 72,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The hedge fund held 187 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 72,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 436,622 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 231,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 722,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.96 million, down from 953,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.87. About 803,597 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 5,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $34.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,072 shares to 90,202 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $86.65 million for 15.44 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.