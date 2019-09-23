Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Target (TGT); Ota Financial Group LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by $1.07 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 1,206 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 63,573 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 59,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 4.33 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B by 11,981 shares to 35,413 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY) by 17,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,932 shares, and cut its stake in Siriusxm C.

