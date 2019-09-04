Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR); Bunge Limited (BG) Holding Upped by Harvest Capital Strategies Llc

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 630,904 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 29/03/2018 – REG-Corbion and Bunge sign interim-agreement regarding the acquisition of Bunge’s stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% . The hedge fund held 66,645 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 430,765 shares traded or 150.55% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Issues Letter to Shareholders to Demonstrate ‘Track Record of Promoting Safe, Responsible use of Firearms’; 12/03/2018 – STURM RUGER:ENFORCING CURRENT LAW BEST WAY COUNTER GUN VIOLENCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sturm Ruger & Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGR); 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK – URGE STURM RUGER BOARD TO COMMIT TO TAKING STEPS TO PROMOTE POLICY REFORMS CONSISTENT WITH “PROFESSED GOALS”; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: #KHOU 11 “Three sources telling me that at least 8 students are dead in today’s Santa Fe ISD school shooting. More injured.” – @JRogalskiKHOU – ! $AOBC $RGR; 09/05/2018 – GUNMAKER STURM RUGER SAYS ALL NINE DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – STURM RUGER AGM BACKS PROPOSAL FOR BUSINESS-RISKS REPORT: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – ISS BACKS ELECTION OF ALL STURM RUGER DIRECTOR NOMINEES AHEAD OF MAY 9 SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $688,086 activity. Another trade for 300 shares valued at $12,750 was made by Froman Sandra S on Friday, August 9.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).