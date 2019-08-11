Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Boosted Rpc (RES) Holding By $1.12 Million; KAO -NEW ORDINARY SHARES (KAOCF) Shorts Down By 0.7%

KAO CORP -NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KAOCF) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. KAOCF’s SI was 826,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 832,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8263 days are for KAO CORP -NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KAOCF)’s short sellers to cover KAOCF’s short positions. It closed at $77.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Rpc Inc. (RES) stake by 384.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 101,758 shares as Rpc Inc. (RES)’s stock declined 39.05%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 128,249 shares with $1.46M value, up from 26,491 last quarter. Rpc Inc. now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 3.89 million shares traded or 46.61% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 1,119 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Company holds 0.97% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 582,640 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 1,125 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% or 71,570 shares in its portfolio. 322,948 are owned by Natixis. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.08% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Federated Invsts Pa owns 443,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% or 88,563 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 64,836 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Voloridge Inv Management Lc holds 94,378 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Numerixs Tech Incorporated holds 13,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of RES in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Overweight” rating.

