Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Boosted Its Rpc (RES) Holding by $1.12 Million; As Csx (CSX) Valuation Declined, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Decreased Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc. (RES) by 384.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 101,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The hedge fund held 128,249 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 2.08 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 476,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.57M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 4.13M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energ Opportunities Management, Texas-based fund reported 17,670 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 14,867 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 46,850 shares. Geode Capital Limited Company invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 37,701 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 1,593 are held by Tortoise Invest Lc. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.08% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 1.47 million shares. 162,890 were reported by South Dakota Investment Council. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc holds 12,071 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com invested in 0% or 15,143 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 64,836 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 78,479 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $816.10M for 15.97 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

