Moreno Evelyn V Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $2.88 Million as Stock Declined; Oslo Asset Management Asa Decreased Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake as Shares Declined

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 6.72M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 6.15M shares traded or 63.95% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fast Growing Energy Producer Named Gulfport – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “David M. Wood Can Get Gulfport Energy Growing Again – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gulfport Energy slips after missed Q4 earnings estimates – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Boeing, Tyson Foods And More – Yahoo Finance” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advsrs owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 143,603 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 80,200 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 931,559 shares. Oxbow Limited Company has 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 654,452 shares. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 263,092 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 19,700 were reported by Teton. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp accumulated 62,300 shares. Alps reported 52,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 235,450 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 649,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 715,000 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.24M for 4.35 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $32.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baker Hughes: General Electric Overhang Is Too Risky To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.