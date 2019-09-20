Moreno Evelyn V Upped Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Virtu Financial Has Boosted Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2334.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 85,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 89,575 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 3,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 7.47 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 63,680 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35M, up from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.05. About 574,638 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,753 shares to 51,490 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,767 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 10,427 shares to 19,815 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Sts 12 Month Oil Fd L (USL) by 17,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,071 shares, and cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc.