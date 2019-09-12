Moreno Evelyn V Raised By $1.05 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Moreno Evelyn V increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 13.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moreno Evelyn V acquired 553 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Moreno Evelyn V holds 4,588 shares with $8.69M value, up from 4,035 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $915.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $25.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1848.32. About 838,867 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2300 lowest target. $32.60's average target is 26.06% above currents $25.86 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 142.09 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.