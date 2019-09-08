Moreno Evelyn V Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Raised by $2.88 Million as Share Price Declined; As Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Put) (BMRN) Shares Declined, Orbimed Advisors Raised Stake by $15.27 Million

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) (BMRN) by 226.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.21M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 619,921 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN)

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avrobio Inc by 51,317 shares to 198,583 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 76,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp.

