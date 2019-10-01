Moreno Evelyn V Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Lifted by $2.71 Million; Regentatlantic Capital Has Increased Stake in Oshkosh (OSK)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 80.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 10,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,980 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 12,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $271.1. About 1.68M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 28,326 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 21,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 303,567 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 2,231 shares to 59,393 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX) by 12,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,439 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pdt Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 44,200 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Md accumulated 1,075 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 2.09% or 34,771 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dsam Partners (London) Limited accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. White Elm owns 5.45% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 83,860 shares. Allstate invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whittier Trust accumulated 0.22% or 28,954 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 5.02 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Founders Fin Securities Ltd has 815 shares. Logan Capital reported 169,158 shares. Sather reported 4.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Int Gru owns 327,599 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,052 shares to 492,673 shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,952 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).