Moreno Evelyn V Position in Intel (INTC) Has Cut by $873,495; Omni Partners Llp Boosted Its Position in Magellan Health (MGLN) by $17.88 Million as Stock Value Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 18,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 187,355 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.97M, down from 205,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 119.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 241,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 444,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98M, up from 202,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 135,651 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Associate Limited holds 1.16% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 108,791 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 286,493 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,757 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited has 0.08% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 17,500 are owned by Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp. The California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.06% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Schafer Cullen Management has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moreover, Vanguard has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 33,700 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 265,349 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 284,897 shares. 600 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 15,247 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 11,468 shares.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,785 shares to 63,680 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.