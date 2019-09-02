Moreno Evelyn V Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Share Value Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 176,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 928,841 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.87 million, up from 752,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, FLAT TO WEAKER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,246 shares to 946,540 shares, valued at $234.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 507,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Afya Limited Reports 2Q19 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 52,069 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alyeska Inv Group LP holds 1,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Retail Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,680 shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 101,247 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 71,562 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 97,713 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Limited invested in 209 shares. Riverpark Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.69% or 44,992 shares in its portfolio. Pension accumulated 0.22% or 348,096 shares. 127 were accumulated by Security National Tru.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/30/2019: XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY, NGL, EQT, EQNR, BOOM – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.