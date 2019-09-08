Moreno Evelyn V Lowered Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $525,250; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Tanaka Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $835,289

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon; 20/04/2018 – The future of Amazon, told by its patent filings; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 974,043 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.18 million for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.