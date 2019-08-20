Moreno Evelyn V Lowered Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $525,250; Valuation Rose; Sothebys (BID) Share Price Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Cut Its Stake by $711,214

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.5. About 1.11 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 19,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 857,710 shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 30/04/2018 – Real Deal Miami: ISG takes over sales at Brickell City Centre from Fortune and One Sotheby’s; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 28/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 24/04/2018 – Hey, art collectors. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts

More notable recent Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sotheby’s Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results NYSE:BID – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sotheby’s (BID) Gains as Large Holder Taikang Seeks Answers on Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VF Corp bid down despite earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Looks to Acquire Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) – NYP – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Landscape Mgmt Lc has 52,074 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sei Company holds 11,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 730,403 are held by Goldman Sachs. 5,797 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System. 374,121 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Moreover, Ariel Invests Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 182,604 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 0% stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 33,770 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 51,067 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.04% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). First Hawaiian Bancshares has 79 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 51,460 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $67.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49M for 45.22 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.