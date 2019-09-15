Moreno Evelyn V Lifted Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $320,275; Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined While Allen Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 2,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 28,269 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 2,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 63,680 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, up from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.95. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,435 shares to 1,780 shares, valued at $268,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,250 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0.29% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 1.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 46,286 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Intact Investment Inc holds 0.13% or 31,300 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust invested in 29,507 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wendell David Assocs stated it has 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 91,180 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps & Bell. 1,702 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 50,828 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept reported 3,138 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,729 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants has 0.64% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 3,529 shares. Agf owns 1.87M shares.

