Moreno Evelyn V Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Position By $1.23 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,467 shares as Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $46.10M value, down from 2.05M last quarter. Air Transport Services Grp Inc now has $1.18B valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 229,328 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6

Moreno Evelyn V increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 358.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moreno Evelyn V acquired 66,985 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Moreno Evelyn V holds 85,685 shares with $3.73 million value, up from 18,700 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $44.30B valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.96M shares traded or 35.48% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tarbox Family Office reported 256 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2.62M shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,379 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 712,607 shares. Advisor Prns Llc accumulated 41,104 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 13,985 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 543,240 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Condor, New Jersey-based fund reported 58,587 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 4,953 shares. M&R reported 12,527 shares stake. Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boys Arnold And Commerce has 28,641 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Needham Invest Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 53.51% above currents $32.03 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 82,893 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 2.22 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 13,397 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 9,024 shares. 9,268 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 561,296 shares. Axiom Invsts Lc De invested in 0.07% or 102,754 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 14,084 shares in its portfolio. Ack Asset Management Limited reported 850,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 1,302 shares in its portfolio. Red Mountain Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 21.13% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1.27 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 696,045 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 12,100 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 115,944 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Lc reported 630,024 shares.