Moreno Evelyn V Increased Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); As Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) Shares Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Upped by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 16,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, up from 987,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Comm Inc reported 17,300 shares stake. Godsey And Gibb Assoc stated it has 314,934 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Management New York has 0.72% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch Group Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 9,705 shares in its portfolio. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Ltd holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 998,749 shares. Ftb holds 0.02% or 4,984 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Needham Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Asset One holds 762,976 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Glenview Financial Bank Dept invested in 34,425 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Orrstown Fin Services invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cohen Mngmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 85,698 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company. 3,012 are held by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shs Etf by 5,490 shares to 41,405 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com Us$0.10 (NYSE:VZ) by 20,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,350 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com Us$0.0005 (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 726,585 were reported by First Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Daiwa Sb Investments Limited reported 99,940 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Ltd has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westpac Corporation owns 588,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,543 are owned by Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Factory Mutual owns 1.50 million shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 30,906 shares. Fayez Sarofim And, Texas-based fund reported 4.23M shares. 48,371 are owned by Rench Wealth Mgmt. The Rhode Island-based Blue Capital has invested 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,218 shares. Boston Llc owns 263,589 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Schulhoff And invested 3.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 146,447 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FreshBooks Announces Strategic Investment from JPMorgan Chase – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.