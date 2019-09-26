Moreno Evelyn V Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.05 Million; Share Price Declined; As Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Position

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 553 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 4,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $33.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1735. About 1.75M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 72.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 31,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,781 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, down from 42,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 38,862 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,732 shares to 2,408 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,780 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06M for 15.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.