Moreno Evelyn V Holds Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Silver Point Capital LP Decreased Its Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14 million, down from 16.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 1.96 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 553 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 4,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $23.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.12. About 1.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 24,948 shares to 54,186 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,025 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Ma owns 1.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,505 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Eastern Comml Bank reported 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Maryland-based Rothschild Prtn Lc has invested 6.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 291 shares. Madison owns 288 shares. Nicholas Partners Ltd Partnership has 1,798 shares. Old West Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 250 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 392,609 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. Bessemer Group owns 3.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 492,331 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 7,476 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Beddow Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 273 shares. Chilton Limited Liability invested in 114 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

