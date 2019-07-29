Moreno Evelyn V Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $2.88 Million; Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Shorts Raised By 5.99%

Moreno Evelyn V increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 358.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moreno Evelyn V acquired 66,985 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Moreno Evelyn V holds 85,685 shares with $3.73 million value, up from 18,700 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $55.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) had an increase of 5.99% in short interest. OCUL's SI was 6.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.99% from 5.67 million shares previously. With 305,600 avg volume, 20 days are for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)'s short sellers to cover OCUL's short positions. The stock increased 11.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 1.58M shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 47.21% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.64% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $208.19 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

Among 5 analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ocular Therapeutix has $24 highest and $9 lowest target. $13.40’s average target is 175.72% above currents $4.86 stock price. Ocular Therapeutix had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rating on Friday, March 8. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $11 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) rating on Friday, June 21. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $9 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.