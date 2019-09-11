Moreno Evelyn V Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Umb Bank N A Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Decreased by $3.35 Million

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 41,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 128,056 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, down from 169,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 1.06M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.59. About 1.46 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Aims to Boost Echo Sales by Targeting Bored Children; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 36,120 shares. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Liability has 1,645 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,076 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md has 2,736 shares. 148 were reported by Bsw Wealth. Blair William & Communication Il stated it has 263,390 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp stated it has 187,564 shares. Sands Mngmt invested in 7.22% or 1.32 million shares. Axiom Int Invsts Lc De stated it has 3.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,949 are held by Tru Department Mb Fin Bancshares N A. Overbrook Mgmt reported 140 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd holds 3,204 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated holds 0.11% or 179 shares. Winslow Asset reported 0.1% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc reported 63,732 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 27,203 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 288 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 0.19% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Saratoga Investment stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 198,135 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd invested in 17,880 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tompkins Finance reported 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Financial Counselors invested in 74,483 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Tower Cap (Trc) reported 6,550 shares stake. Bath Savings Co holds 29,269 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 300 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 0.07% or 6,175 shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.68M shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.32 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.