Moreno Evelyn V Has Trimmed Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $525,250 as Stock Rose; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Upped Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $340,215 as Share Price Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company's stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $221.79. About 776,388 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $259.49 million for 45.08 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,711 were reported by Kepos Ltd Partnership. Trust Of Oklahoma invested in 27,429 shares or 0% of the stock. The Washington-based Filament Limited Company has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parkside State Bank And invested in 4,087 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 3,691 shares in its portfolio. 108,299 are owned by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Creative Planning holds 623,894 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 126.96 million shares. The Kentucky-based Town & Country Savings Bank & Dba First Bankers has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pillar Pacific Cap Limited invested in 79,493 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Advsr Capital Ltd reported 34,328 shares. The New Jersey-based Hamel has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 1,876 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 2.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 385,065 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 13,542 shares stake.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares to 94,440 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,995 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).