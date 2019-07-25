Moreno Evelyn V Has Trimmed Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $525,250; Stock Value Rose; Overlook Holdings LTD Lowered Netease (NTES) Stake by $7.10 Million

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $213.42. About 908,532 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $242.86. About 366,752 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/03/2018 – China’s

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Just Doubled My Position In NetEase – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NetEase At A Near-Term Crossroad – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/16/2019: CUI, NTES, WIX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: BILI, PVTL, NTES, PLAB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.