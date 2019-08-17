Moreno Evelyn V Has Raised Position in General Dynamics Com (GD) by $1.95 Million; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Incline Global Management Lowered Position

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 1.02 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – SS&C CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS HAD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIDESSA REGARDING SS&C’S INTEREST IN FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Communications & Power Industries to Acquire Satellite Antenna Systems Business Of General Dynamics (GD) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

