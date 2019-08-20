Moreno Evelyn V Has Lifted General Dynamics Com (GD) Position; Rmb Capital Management Has Raised Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) stake by 15.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 17,626 shares as Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 131,968 shares with $23.09M value, up from 114,342 last quarter. Alliance Data Systems Corp now has $6.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 1.16M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31

Moreno Evelyn V increased General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) stake by 61.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moreno Evelyn V acquired 11,522 shares as General Dynamics Corp Com (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Moreno Evelyn V holds 30,139 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 18,617 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp Com now has $54.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $187.59. About 744,512 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15800 lowest target. $166’s average target is 21.58% above currents $136.54 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, May 14. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was reinitiated on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research.

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) stake by 26,539 shares to 34,192 valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) stake by 429,266 shares and now owns 134 shares. Cadence Bancorporation was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De invested in 199,506 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10,432 shares. Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 57,098 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 9,900 shares. Jabodon Pt Comm has 1.65% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 11,202 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Ww Asset reported 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 1,769 shares. Price Michael F has invested 1.59% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company owns 13,800 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 31,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has 16,277 shares. 55,067 were accumulated by Natixis. Fincl Svcs holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 3.86% above currents $187.59 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Thursday, April 25. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $20000 target. Cowen & Co maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20 to “Buy”.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity. $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares were bought by Burns Mark Lagrand.