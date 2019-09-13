Moreno Evelyn V Has Decreased Its Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $365,250 as Stock Price Declined; Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.23 Million

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 4,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.04. About 1.34M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1,780 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 729,744 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,209 shares to 17,769 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.89 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,785 shares to 63,680 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

