Moreno Evelyn V Has Decreased Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $525,250; Nike (NKE) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Position by $11.33 Million as Valuation Rose

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 134,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 340,066 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.64 million, up from 205,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 6.36 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $218.61. About 723,296 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd Company owns 11,127 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd reported 0.31% stake. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobs & Com Ca holds 1.98% or 138,231 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.88% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). King Luther Mgmt Corp holds 909,532 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt owns 300 shares. Fil Ltd holds 512,379 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd accumulated 97,503 shares. 595,094 are owned by Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership. First Fincl In invested in 0.91% or 14,388 shares. 21,307 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 280,170 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 13.77 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Company invested in 0.12% or 3,400 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.33 million shares to 9.44M shares, valued at $260.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 14,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,864 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 22, 2019.