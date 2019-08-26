Moreno Evelyn V Has Decreased By $525,250 Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Moreno Evelyn V decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 27.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Moreno Evelyn V holds 7,250 shares with $1.39M value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 1.02M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 10 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 11 cut down and sold their stock positions in Clough Global Equity Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.71 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clough Global Equity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $206.50’s average target is -2.61% below currents $212.04 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 26 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Shares Fall As FDA Reports Recall Of Sapien 3 Ultra – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Record Date For Rights Offering – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Saba Forces Invesco Tenders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: JQC Boosts Yield To 16% – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: 2 Calamos Funds Cut, MSF Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEF Roundup: More Nuveen Cuts And NTG Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. The company has market cap of $127.35 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 57,101 shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) has declined 14.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Clough Global Equity Fund for 105,016 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 821,667 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 511,439 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust N.A. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 27,050 shares.