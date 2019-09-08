Moreno Evelyn V Has Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position as Share Value Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Boosted Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $12.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 49,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 431,421 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.78M, up from 381,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $287.8. About 907,193 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 974,043 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.18M for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 324,200 shares to 633,100 shares, valued at $105.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp owns 3.27 million shares. West Coast Fincl Llc has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Loomis Sayles And Company LP holds 0% or 9,729 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 1,895 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.61% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company holds 0.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 140,687 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 127,134 shares or 0.31% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 340,503 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Eulav Asset has 47,200 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Amica Retiree stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Stock Yards Bancshares holds 0.06% or 2,316 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

