Moreno Evelyn V Cut Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Share Value Rose; Bunge Limited (BG) Stake Upped by Whitebox Advisors Llc

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.38 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92M, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 974,612 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 25,951 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 8.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 67,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 63,383 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 241,172 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 27,220 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Macquarie Gru has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Financial Corporation In owns 370 shares. At Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,750 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.59M shares. Hightower Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 14,775 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 706,061 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 89,634 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,808 shares.

