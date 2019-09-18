Moreno Evelyn V Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $792,717; Market Valuation Declined; U S Global Investors Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) Has Decreased by $10.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 56.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 328,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 257,309 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, down from 585,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 1.95M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, down from 10,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 1.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,785 shares to 63,680 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 1.14% or 1.34M shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc stated it has 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yacktman Asset LP reported 4.68 million shares. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.84% or 2.80 million shares. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,522 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 47,719 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Forest Hill Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Philadelphia Co stated it has 30,634 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 154,843 shares. Sfmg Limited Com holds 8,685 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 29,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based fund reported 6,353 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 3,035 shares to 7,608 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.18 million for 5.42 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.