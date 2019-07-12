Moreno Evelyn V Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $525,250; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Price Declined, Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Position by $1.38 Million

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $195.03. About 828,435 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,040 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 44,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 3.18M shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS “EXECUTED WELL IN A HEAVY OUTAGE QUARTER AND MANAGED THROUGH WEATHER RELATED DISRUPTIONS, DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – CAS Medical Surges As Edwards Lifesciences Agrees To Buy Medtech Company In $100M Deal – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards recalls certain catheters due to safety issues – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Recommends Stockholders Reject “Mini-Tender Offer” By TRC Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 36.66 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.21M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Seven FTI Consulting Experts Recognized as Leading Patent Professionals by Intellectual Asset Management Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Paper: Industry Leader On Sale? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: International Paper Is Boring And Beautiful – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Moreover, Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 59,851 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associates stated it has 1.78 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Management Lc holds 0.15% or 2,804 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Company reported 46,900 shares stake. 819,715 are owned by Alps Advsrs. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 19,360 shares. Andra Ap reported 108,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 319 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Notis owns 6,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Goelzer owns 6,340 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.