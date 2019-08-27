Moreno Evelyn V Cut Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding as Stock Rose; 1Nike (NKE) Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Stake

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $215.66. About 548,407 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 45,559 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 53,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in 1Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 4.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.83 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,004 shares to 184,660 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

